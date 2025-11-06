Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC Pink: SCYYF) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board was unanimously in support and all officers and board members of Scandium International Mining Corp have now exercised options at C$0.14.

As of November 5, a total of 1,900,000 options have been exercised, increasing cash balances by C$266,000.

