Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC Pink: SCYYF) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") announces that incentive stock options were granted on February 25, 2026 to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 11,500,000 common shares at a price of C$0.09 per share for five years, pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. These stock options will vest immediately. This is the first grant of options since November 2023.

Source: Scandium International Mining Corp.