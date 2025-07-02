

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says Israel has 'agreed to the necessary conditions' to finalize a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.



In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social Tuesday, Trump said that in the meantime, Washington would 'work with all parties to end the War.'



Trump did not elaborate on the conditions to lay down arms and whether Hamas would accept them.



'My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza,' Trump wrote Tuesday. 'Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!'



Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israel for a truce, had reportedly presented to both the warring parties a new proposal to suspend hostilities for two months.



G7 Foreign Ministers have reiterated their support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by U.S. President Trump, and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region.



'We appreciate Qatar's important role in facilitating the ceasefire and express our full solidarity to Qatar and Iraq following the recent strikes by Iran and its proxies and partners against their territory,' says a joint statement released by the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union.



They urged Iran to refrain from reconstituting its unjustified enrichment activities and to urgently resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News