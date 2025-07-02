Company looks to accelerate exploration at Pike Warden and Saturday Night Projects

Summer fieldwork plans at Pike Warden to be initiated soon

Drilling at Saturday Night to resume in 2025, targeting deeper high-grade PGM zones

Additional value opportunities identified within non-core assets, royalties, and investments

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update following the US$2.5 million (approximately CDN$3.4 million) non-dilutive capital injection through the sale of its interest in the Fostung Property (see news release of June 27, 2025).

Company CEO Scott Mclean commented: "The proceeds from the Fostung sale have significantly enhanced our balance sheet without shareholder dilution. This influx of capital will allow us to aggressively advance exploration on our high-potential Pike Warden and Saturday Night Projects and allows us to look to continue the unlocking of meaningful value from our strong portfolio of royalties, investments, and non-core assets. This disciplined approach aligns with our strategy of delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value in an improving metals market."

Key Projects and Value Drivers for 2025

Pike Warden

The Pike Warden Project, located 65 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon, and within the traditional territory of the Carcross Tagish First Nation, is an emerging high-grade polymetallic epithermal and porphyry copper property. The project sits on the northern rim of the Bennett Lake complex-one of Canada's largest collapsed volcanic calderas-offering a highly prospective geodynamic setting for large-scale mineral systems.

To date, more than 1,800 rock and soil samples have been collected, returning elevated concentrations of gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), and molybdenum (Mo). Over 25 polymetallic showings have yielded exceptional assays, including values up to 48.1 g/t Au, 11,270 g/t Ag, 7.49% Cu, and 2.37% Mo. Advanced geophysical and lineament interpretation, incorporating high-density LiDAR, orthophoto analysis, geophysics including the recent over 600 line-km of ZTEM data, have defined four primary large-scale targets-three potential centres for porphyry Cu-Mo systems and one epithermal Au-Ag system (see news release dated August 22, 2024).

Upcoming work at Pike Warden will be announced within the coming weeks once permits and contractors are secured. Work will be centred around refining and delineating the Copper North and Copper Junction porphyry targets, as well as the ERT Au-Ag target.

Saturday Night

The Saturday Night Project, located 30 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is an emerging critical metals property. The Project features a large PGM-enriched polymetallic intrusion related to the Midcontinental Rift. Discovered by the Company in 2016, the Company has completed three drill holes to date, each intersecting encouraging mineralization. The initial hole (SN-16-01) intersected 6.25 m grading 1.07 g/t PGEs (Au + Pt + Pd), including 0.30 m at 4.0 g/t PGM, 0.56% Cu, and 0.19% Ni (see news release dated January 23, 2017). Additional geophsyis and modeling since the initial discovery has expanded the footprint of the host intrusion, which was further tested with two additional holes drilled in January 2025, returning encouraging mineralization within hole SN-25-02, including 14.00 m at 1.04 g/t PGEs and 0.19% Cu (see news release dated March 26, 2025). Hole SN-25-03, which Intersected a thick package a rift intrusion inclusive of reef-style mineralization, However, to stay within budget, the hole was terminated at a depth of 830-metres, before being able to reach the ultramafic series and basal contact, where mineralization was anticipated. These results compare favourably with early-stage drilling which was conducted at Sunday Lake (see news release dated May 5, 2020), affirming the Saturday Night the project's strong upside potential.

Planned work at Saturday Night will be announced once contractors are secured, with current plans focused on deepening hole SN-25-03 and conducting additional drilling to test the basal contact of the intrusion, where thicker accumulations of high-grade basal sulphides are anticipated.

Unlocking Value from Strategic Assets

In addition to its core assets, Transition Metals holds a diversified portfolio of royalties, investments, and exploration-stage properties across Canada. The recent monetization of the Fostung interest highlights the potential for realizing substantial value from non-core holdings.

The Company is actively evaluating options for several high-quality assets, including:

Desert Lake , a district-scale uranium property (Northwest Territories),

Wollaston Copper , large sediment-hosted Cu-Au system (Saskatchewan),

Gowganda Gold , an Abitibi lode gold and high-grade silver (Ontario),

Maude Lake , a high-tenor Ni-Cu system (Ontario),

Jolly Gold, a district-scale gold and polymetallic property (Ontario).

Transition invites parties interested in discussing, acquiring, or partnering on these or other high-quality projects within its portfolio to contact the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist at Transition Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the Company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

