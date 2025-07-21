Field program initiated. Planned work includes IP geophysics, mapping, and sampling.

Preparation for fall program of drilling to test best targets.

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its summer exploration program at the Pike Warden Project ("the Project"), an epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper opportunity located in southern Yukon, Canada. The Project sits on the northern rim of the Bennett Lake Caldera Complex, one of Canada's largest collapsed volcanic centres. The geodynamic characteristics of this environment are highly prospective for the formation of large-scale polymetallic mineral systems.

Company CEO, Scott McLean, commented: "With the proceeds from the recent Fostung sale (see news release dated June 27, 2025), we are now much better positioned to undertake programs of work to advance our Key Projects. The work planned this summer will set the stage for drill testing in the Copper Junction, Copper North and ERT target areas at Pike Warden this fall."

2025 Work Plans:

A high-resolution ground-based induced polarization (IP) survey will be completed to cover the Copper Junction and Copper North target areas, interpreted to be potential large-scale porphyry centres. The survey will be coupled with a program of prospecting and geological mapping within select areas on the property to refine and delineate both the Copper North and Copper Junction targets, along with the ERT Zone epithermal gold-silver target. The deliverables from this program will assist in targeting a drill program this fall, subject to the interpretation of results and market conditions.

Work Completed:

To date, more than 1,800 rock and soil samples have been collected, returning elevated concentrations of gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), and molybdenum (Mo). With over 25 polymetallic showings discovered to date across the property, may yielding exceptional assays, including values up to 48.1 g/t Au, 11,270 g/t Ag, 7.49% Cu, and 2.37% Mo. Advanced geophysical and lineament interpretation, incorporating high-density LiDAR, orthophoto analysis, and geophysics, including the recently completed 600+ line-km of ZTEM survey have been utilized in outlining four primary large-scale targets: three potential porphyry Cu-Mo system centres, and one epithermal Au-Ag system (Figure 1).

About the Pike Warden Project

The Pike Warden Project, located 65 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon, within the traditional territory of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, is an emerging high-grade polymetallic epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper property. The Company owns or has the option to own 100% interest in the 203 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of approximately 41 square kilometres.

Figure 1: Select highlight rock samples and porphyry/epithermal target centres labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/259442_264196bdc4009a0b_001full.jpg

The Project encompasses a combination of historic and recently discovered high-grade polymetallic occurrences, with bedrock and scree sampling across the property returning highlight values up to 11,270 g/t Ag, 48.1 g/t Au, 7.49% Cu, 59.6% Pb, 2.37% Mo, and 2.61% Zn. Furthermore, maiden drilling at the ERT Zone in 2022 returned percussion samples with highest values up to 468 g/t Ag, 0.19 g/t Au, 163.5 ppm Cu, and 1,150 ppm Zn over 1.5 metres (see news release dated January 16, 2023).

Mineralization appears to be spatially associated with large-scale structures, particularly at their intersections. Concentric structures interpreted as caldera collapse features are intruded by porphyritic "ring" dikes of the Bennett Lake Volcanic Complex. The second structural trend of northeast-trending structures identified across the property is believed to relate to a broader regional caldera collapse hinge zone. A combination of overlapping higher-temperature alteration styles, metal zonation, and zones of increased vein and fracture density appears to indicate a mineralizing porphyry copper system(s) exposed at varying erosional levels, interpreted to be controlled or bounded by the caldera collapse structures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist at Transition Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the Company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259442

SOURCE: Transition Metals Corp.