

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U Power (UCAR) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Beijing Foton International Trade Co., a subsidiary of Beijing Foton Motor, a commercial vehicle manufacturer in China. The two parties will jointly promote battery-swapping compatible electric heavy trucks, buses and vans in the Southeast Asia, South America, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR markets.



U Power will provide technological support to enable incorporation of battery-swapping capabilities on Beijing Foton vehicles, development and testing of battery-swapping stations to serve electric vehicle models, as well as connection of vehicles with its battery-bank ecosystem.



Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power, said: 'Through joint promotional and sales efforts, U Power expects to accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive battery-swapping and battery-bank ecosystem in several of its existing key markets.'



