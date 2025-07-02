Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the discovery of two additional occurrences of visible gold in ALT-25-008 and provide observations from the final hole of Phase 1 program at the Alotta Project. The Company confirms all 5 holes drilled in Phase 1 contain porphyry-style mineralization, veining and alteration over a 4 km by 2 km area (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Additional to the news release dated June 17, 2025, visible gold has been discovered in multiple veins from ALT-25-008.

Visible gold has now been discovered in both 2025 drill holes at the Payoff Zone, possibly related to a gold enriched halo around the main porphyry system.

Phase 1 drilling has intercepted significant porphyry type alteration, veining and mineralization in all drill holes

Hole ALT-25-011 has encountered quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite) veins and stringers throughout the hole.

All drill holes to date have intersected mineralized and altered porphyritic intrusions believed to be part of the regionally significant Casino Suite, a Late Cretaceous igneous suite that hosts significant porphyry and vein style mineral deposits across the Dawson Range Gold Belt, including the Casino Cu-Mo-Au porphyry deposit.

Assays pending. The company will provide further updates as results become available.

PJ Murphy, CEO states: "We're incredibly excited about finding 4 separate occurrences of visible gold at our Alotta Project in the Yukon. The pending assay results will be critical in shaping our exploration strategy for 2025 and beyond. With every step we're seeing the potential emerging, and we're gaining a clearer picture of what this asset could become"

Figure 1. Drill Plan Map of Completed and Proposed Phase 1 Diamond Drill Holes.

Additional Visible Gold - ALT-25-008

During logging and processing of hole ALT-25-008, multiple cm-scale quartz veins were observed to host bismuthinite and visible gold (Figures 2, 3, and 4). Visible gold has now been identified in both 2025 drill holes at the Payoff Zone (ALT-25-008 and ALT-25-009).

Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization, and associated alteration, are similar in style and intensity as that seen in the 2023 drill core, which returned 211.65 m of 0.46 g/t Au and 0.02 % Cu, and 99.14 m of 0.3 g/t Au and 0.02 % Cu in holes 23-ALT-001 and 23-ALT-002, respectively. Holes 25-ALT-008 and -009 were collared 180 m west-northwest of the 2023 holes and both holes encountered numerous polymetallic sulphide veins with visible gold, which was not documented in the 2023 drilling. Initial data from Phase 1 drilling has shown that a significant mineralizing system underlies a large area of the Alotta property and that holes ALT-25-008 and -009, along with the first holes from 2023 (23-ALT-001 and 23-ALT-002), have intersected a zone of elevated gold possibly part of a gold-enriched halo at the edges of the main porphyry centre several hundred metres wide.

Disseminated, blebby and semi-massive pyrrhotite are found throughout the drill hole in both granodiorite and quartz feldspar porphyry. This mineralization preferentially forms at mafic mineral sites and, as such, is typically found in abundance where biotite brecciation is present.

Based on the presence of abundant chlorite alteration and polymetallic veins that include sulphide minerals such as sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite, it is believed that drilling at the Payoff Zone to date is intersecting cooler-temperature, high-grade veining and mineralization styles that often lie on the flanks of higher temperature porphyry centres. The presence of highly brecciated granodiorite and quartz feldspar porphyry indicates the drill hole pierced the edges of the porphyritic intrusion, and the higher temperature parts of the system remain untested.

Figure 2. ALT-25-008 (52 m). A 1-cm wide quartz vein hosting visible gold and bismuthinite.

Figure 3. ALT-25-008 (56 m). 2-cm wide quartz vein hosting visible gold and bismuthinite.

Figure 4. ALT-25-008 (46 m). 2-cm wide quartz vein hosting local grains of bismuthinite.

Phase 1 Drilling - Preliminary Interpretation

Phase 1 of the 2025 drill program successfully tested for the presence of porphyry style mineralization at the Alotta property. The five holes drilled (ALT-25-007 to ALT-25-011) were designed to test geochemical and geophysical anomalies in an area with little to no outcrop. All holes successfully intercepted porphyry alteration, veining and mineralization.

Hole ALT-25-007 tested a coincident Cu-Au-Mo-in-soil anomaly and a magnetic low, just west of the main Severance Zone. This hole intersected broad intervals of strong alteration associated with abundant quartz-sulphide (mainly pyrite) is present. Mineralization in the upper parts of the drill hole is dominated by pyrite, and quartz-pyrite veins, with occasional quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite and quartz-molybdenite veins. Strong silicification overprints earlier alteration and is itself overprinted by widespread chlorite, sericite and pyrite alteration.

Holes ALT-25-008 and -009 tested a chargeability high overlapping with a resistivity low in the southern Payoff Zone. During the inaugural late 2023 drill program, this area returned 211.65 m of 0.46 g/t Au and 0.02 % Cu, and 99.14 m of 0.3 g/t Au and 0.02 % Cu in holes 23-ALT-001 and 23-ALT-002, respectively. Holes ALT-25-008 and -009 drilled through the brecciated and altered contact between the mid-Cretaceous Whitehorse Suite country rocks and the Alotta porphyry. Both units are moderately to strongly altered and cut by quartz-sulphide and sulphide veins and veinlets. Alteration consists of secondary biotite, chlorite, sericite and locally strong silicification. Several late quartz veins hosting sulphides and minor base metals (galena +/- sphalerite) were found to also host visible gold.

Holes ALT-25-010 and -011 were collared in the southern Severance Zone to test coincident Mo-Cu-Au-in-soil geochemical anomalies and magnetic lows. Both holes intercepted the brecciated contact between the Whitehorse Suite and the Alotta porphyry.

Initial data from Phase 1 drilling has shown that a significant mineralizing system underlies a large area of the Alotta property. Holes ALT-25-008 and -009, along with the first holes from 2023, have identified a zone of elevated gold possibly part of a gold enriched halo at the edges of the main mineralized centre. Similarly, holes ALT-25-010 and -011 have drilled through the moderately to strongly altered and brecciated contact between the Whitehorse Suite and the Alotta porphyry. Epidote, chlorite and sericite alteration with locally developed secondary biotite indicates that this area is also likely peripheral to centre of the system.

Hole ALT-25-007 drilled through alteration and mineralization throughout the hole ending in variably silicified, and veined porphyry. Overprinting chlorite, sericite and other clay minerals in hole -007 may indicate a position above or just slightly peripheral to the centre of the system.

At this time, we interpret the presence of pyrrhotite in veins and locally disseminated through the porphyry as being related to the emplacement of the porphyries into carbonaceous schists of the Yukon-Tanana terrane country rocks. These are found in abundance in the western and northern parts of the property, and presumably at depth.

ALT-25-011 (Completed)

Target: Severance Zone south

Drill Orientation: 270° azimuth / -65° dip

Total Depth: 300 m

Drill hole ALT-25-011 is the final hole of the Phase 1 Alotta 2025 drill program. The drill hole was collared approximately 650 m to the south of the Severance Zone, where a large magnetic low anomaly is present with coincident localized chargeability highs and anomalous molybdenum-copper-gold soil geochemical results.

The hole collared into Whitehorse Suite granodiorite, which is extensively altered by strong brown to red coloured biotite alteration that floods the rock in varying intensities ranging from only minor patchy biotite to near-total replacement of the granodiorite host rock with dark micaceous flooding. Like most drill holes completed to date on the property, this alteration is overprinted by widespread silicification, which floods the granodiorite and transforms the micaceous flooding event from a brown to a dark red colour that loses most of its primary textures (making it difficult to identify as biotite).

Two primary lithologies are present in ALT-25-011: Whitehorse suite granodiorite and a quartz-plagioclase porphyry. The quartz-plagioclase porphyry is commonly hosting brecciated clasts of Whitehorse suite granodiorite in what is presumed to be the contact zone between the granodiorite host pluton and intruding porphyritic body. Overall, the Whitehorse suite granodiorite is the most voluminous lithology observed in the drillhole. Additionally, extensive amounts of "biotite brecciation" is observed cutting through much of the Whitehorse suite granodiorite. Biotite brecciation is likely an intensely biotite altered brecciating phase of the porphyry intrusion.

The hole intersected dominantly granodiorite, transitioning to a quartz-plagioclase porphyry (QPP unit) for much smaller intervals than previous drill holes. The overall lack of porphyritic rocks in this drill hole indicates that porphyritic rocks (and the presumed associated mineralized system) do not lie within the magnetic low feature that this drill hole tested.

All units exhibit chlorite alteration, the dominant alteration type associated with veining, is present as alteration haloes surrounding quartz veins and local structures throughout the entire drill hole. This alteration is observed throughout the drill hole; however, the intensity and frequency generally diminish towards the bottom of the drill hole, after 220 metres.

Veining in hole ALT-25-011 is generally wider spaced and less abundant than drill holes seen elsewhere on the property; however, this veining remains consistent throughout most of the hole. These veins primarily occur as cm- to mm-scale quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and minor chalcopyrite) veins and stringers which are dominantly quartz-pyrite in composition. Polymetallic veins occur at 126 m and 150 m and consist of dominantly pyrrhotite with lesser pyrite and trace amounts of chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Quartz-molybdenite±pyrite veins are present throughout the hole and appear to increase with depth. Carbonate veining is present throughout the hole, with larger cm-scale veins occurring within the upper half of the drill hole that exhibit clay-altered feldspar grains within alteration haloes.

Figure 5. ALT-25-011 (150 m). Quartz vein hosting massive pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization.

Figure 6. ALT-25-011 (88 m). Granodiorite hosting widespread, tightly spaced, cm-scale quartz-molybdenite veins.

The drill hole was ended at 300 m depth, following the waning of alteration and veining overall, although local strong chlorite alteration haloes around veins were still present.

Proximity to Proven and Probable Resources

The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry mining projects in the world.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

