Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

At the Payoff Zone, hole ALT-25-012, collared ~200 m to the west of previous drilling, intersected numerous occurrences of visible gold from a sulphide-rich quartz vein (Photo 1 and Figure 1).

Diamond drilling has now tested the lower Payoff Zone over a 500-metre strike length, with all holes consistently intercepting combined porphyry and vein style mineralization .

Widespread quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite) veining has been encountered throughout hole ALT-25-012, consistent with gold-bearing vein and porphyry-style mineralization previously observed at the Payoff Zone, including near-surface polymetallic pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite veins.

Drilling has commenced at the Alimony Target, approximately 800 m to the northwest of the Payoff Zone. The Alimony Target is a 300 x 500 gold and molybdenum soil anomaly that has never been drilled.

Photo 1. Quartz vein with coarse native gold. Red circles highlight some of the clusters of native gold found within the vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_001full.jpg

Figure 1. Photos of coarse visible gold and bismuthinite in ~10 cm wide quartz vein (287.32 - 288.24 m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_002full.jpg

After the successful completion of the Phase I program, which intersected gold-enriched mineralization in all drill holes (see news release dated September 8, 2025), Phase II drilling began with a hole collared 215 m to the west of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone (Figure 2 and Table 1). Hole ALT-25-012 has encountered similar, veining and alteration as previous holes, increasing the known strike length of the Payoff Zone to 500 m. The zone remains open in all directions.

Figure 2. Diamond Drill Hole Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_003full.jpg

The Payoff Zone is a gold-enriched area of widespread, near-surface, quartz-sulphide and sulphide (pyrite-pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite±molybdenite) mineralization that is thought to lie peripheral to a large porphyry centre. Inaugural drilling at this zone returned a discovery interval of 219 m grading 0.46 g/t Au, including 22.45 m grading 1.20 g/t Au from drill hole ALT-23-001 (see news release dated February 29, 2024). The zone is characterized by a large (500 x 600 m) overlapping gold and copper soil geochemical anomaly that overlies a magnetic low.

The Alimony target is an undrilled molybdenum soil anomaly with overlapping gold in soil values in the westernmost part of the property that coincides with the boundaries of magnetic high and low signatures. Drill hole ALT-25-013, which is currently being drilled (Table 1), is designed to test the soil anomaly.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ALT-25-012 623262 6915969 1083 135 -60 336.75 ALT-25-013 623021 6916482 1043 230 -05 In Progress

*Coordinate data not yet finalized from field surveys

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Data

PJ Murphy, CEO, states: "The native gold bearing quartz vein at the Payoff Zone is a spectacular intersection that demonstrates the potential for significant mineralization throughout the Alotta property as we search for a high-grade porphyry centre. We are excited to see the remaining drill holes, all of which test new targets for the remainder of Phase II drilling."

ALT-25-012

Hole ALT-25-012 was collared 215 m to the west of holes ALT-25-008 and ALT-25-009, both of which were drilled during Phase I drilling. At 287.32 m down hole, drilling intersected a low angle to core axis, quartz vein (approximately 10 cm wide) hosting numerous grains of visible gold and bismuthinite, along with disseminated to semi-massive pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite and sphalerite (Photo 1, Photo 2 and Figure 1).

Photo 2. ~10 cm wide quartz vein cutting granodiorite hosting coarse native gold, bismuthinite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite and sphalerite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_004full.jpg

The hole cut granodiorite and porphyritic rocks, which are altered for the entirety of the drill hole. Alteration includes pervasive secondary biotite that is overprinted by intense silicification, and widespread chlorite and sericite alteration which become stronger around areas of veining (Photo 3).

Photo 3. Quartz-pyrite veins with strong chlorite-sericite alteration halos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_005full.jpg

The hole intersected significant near-surface alteration, veining and sulphide mineralization. Vein-hosted pyrite, molybdenite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite were encountered over the length of the hole, with the strongest veining found in the upper 100 metres (Photo 4). Several semi-massive sulphide veins hosting pyrrhotite-pyrite-arsenopyrite±sphalerite were encountered in the upper 60 metres of the hole (Photo 5).

Photo 4. Quartz vein with centreline of pyrite (right) cutting porphyritic rocks hosting disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_006full.jpg

Photo 5. Quartz-carbonate vein hosting pyrite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/268483_5f17bcd984538af8_007full.jpg

Drill core from this hole is currently being logged and processed on site and will be submitted for analysis upon completion. Results will be released after being received and checked for Quality Assurance / Quality Control.

Proximity to Measured and Indicated Resources

The Alotta property consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry projects in the world.

Options

The Company also announces the issuance of an aggregate of 500,000 options to a consultant of the Company (the "Options"). Each option allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Share") upon the terms and conditions of the option agreement. The Options are exercisable over a two-year term expiring on September 30, 2027, at a price per Share of $0.51.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

