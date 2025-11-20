Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold assay results from the Phase 2 diamond drill program, confirming the presence of significant gold mineralization at its Alotta Project, intercepting 45.01 g/tonne gold over a core length of 3.15 metres.

Partial gold analysis of the first batch has been reported (see News Release dated November 17, 2025) with entire rushed batch now completed for gold analysis only; multi-element analysis results remain pending. Assay highlights of diamond drill hole ALT-25-012 pertaining to this News Release are found in Table 2. Due to prolonged assay laboratory delays, the Company requested rush analysis of the sample batch containing potentially high-grade gold from drill hole ALT-25-012.

Highlights:

Gold analysis from selected rushed core samples from diamond drill hole ALT-25-012, at the Payoff Zone, have returned 45.01 g/tonne gold over a core length of 3.15 m starting at 286.0 m. As shown in Table 2. The new composited interval is including the 105 g/tonne gold over a core length of 1.25 m starting at 286.0 metres reported on November 17, 2025.

Typical gold enriched porphyry mineralization occurring around new composite area, most ranging between 0.03 - 1.0 grams/tonne gold from limited assay results received to date.

Mineralization at Alotta remains open in all directions with drilling to date confirming a mineralized footprint of approximately 4km by 1km (see Figure 1). All drill holes have encountered porphyry style, gold enriched, porphyry mineralization.

Alotta is a gold enriched porphyry system hosting both semi-massive polymetallic sulphide veins and quartz veins overprinting the porphyry mineralization. The first 80 metres of ALT-25-012 contains many of these veins with assay results still pending. To date, these veins have significantly contributed to the overall gold grade.

All drill core is orientated, providing critical information on both the sulphide and quartz vein potential orientations. Completion of the assay results and compilation of the structural data will be important in determining future drilling orientations in order to better test these critical vein systems within the porphyry system.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "With the first batch of gold assay results completed we continue to see exceptional high-grade gold results from hole ALT-25-012, which returned 45.01 g/tonne gold over a core length of 3.15 m, including 58.93 g/tonne gold over a core length of 2.4 m, including 105 g/tonne gold over a core length of 1.25 m. We are extremely excited by these impressive results as these assays reinforce the strong high-grade gold potential at Alotta and complements the broader, bulk-tonnage style mineralization at the Payoff Zone. We look forward to receiving the multi-element results from the rushed samples of hole ALT-25-012, along with the remaining assays from our Phase 2 drilling program."

Photo 1. Photos of coarse visible gold and bismuthinite from a ~10 cm wide vein in drill hole ALT-25-012 (287.32 - 288.24 m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_001full.jpg

Figure 1. Overview Map of Completed Phase 1 and 2 Diamond Drill Holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_002full.jpg

Diamond Drilling

A total of 1262.75 m of drilling in 4 drill holes were completed by the Company during the Phase 2 drill program in 2025. Drill hole location data for results reported in this news release are listed in Table I.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Data

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ALT-25-012 623260 6915966 1078 135 -60 339.75

Table 2: Highlight Assay Results - Payoff Zone

ALT-25-012 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/tonne) Ag

(g/tonne) Cu

(%) Mo

(%)

286 289.15 3.15 45.01 Pending Pending Pending including 286 288.40 2.40 58.93 Pending Pending Pending including 286 287.15 1.15 8.85 Pending Pending Pending And including

*Reported Feb 17 2025 287.15 288.40 1.25 105 Pending Pending Pending

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.

Hole ALT-25-012 drilled through granodiorite and porphyritic rocks and intersected widespread, near-surface alteration, veining, and sulphide mineralization. Alteration includes pervasive secondary biotite that is overprinted by intense silicification, and widespread chlorite and sericite alteration, which become stronger around areas of veining (Photo 3). Vein-hosted pyrite, molybdenite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite were commonly observed in quartz veins, with the strongest veining and mineralization found in the top 100 metres of the drill hole (Photo 4).

Photo 2. Quartz vein from drill hole ALT-25-012 (reported) with coarse native gold (287.32 - 288.24 m).

Red circles highlight some of the clusters of native gold found within the vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_003full.jpg

Photo 3. Quartz-pyrite veins with strong chlorite-sericite alteration halos (Alt-25-012, 186 m depth).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_004full.jpg

Photo 4. Quartz vein with centreline of pyrite (right) in porphyritic rocks hosting disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite (ALT-25-012, 55 m depth).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_005full.jpg

At 287.32 m down hole, below the most intense widespread alteration and mineralization, drilling intersected a low angle (10-30° to core axis) irregular quartz vein, approximately 10 cm wide, hosting visible gold and bismuthinite, along with disseminated to semi-massive pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite, and sphalerite (Photos 1,2&5). Core sampling of the quartz vein returned 1.25 m grading 105 g/tonne gold. Immediately preceding this sample, a second cm-scale quartz vein hosting visible gold in altered and veined granodiorite returned 1.15 m grading 8.85 g/t gold. In the footwall of the coarse gold-bearing veins, 288.50-289.15 m interval, narrow sulphide stringers returned 0.75 m grading 0.47 g/tonne gold.

Photo 5. ~10 cm wide irregular quartz vein cutting granodiorite hosting coarse native gold, bismuthinite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite and sphalerite (ALT-25-012).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_006full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-012. Majority of assays still pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/275268_2c6a88b9347e5b02_007full.jpg

Yukon Geoscience Forum

The Company recently participated in the Yukon Geoscience Forum (YGF) from November 16 to 19 in Whitehorse, Yukon. Select drill core from the Alotta property was on display at the YGF Core Shack from November 17 to 19.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work was completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample delivery in Whitehorse, Yukon, sample preparation in Langley, British Columbia, and geochemical analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening. Core was sampled using a diamond core saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis and the other half retained.

Half-core samples were fine crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples using a 50 g charge by fire assay followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au-AA24). Fire assay screen analysis was completed using a 1 kg sample size screened to -106 microns. Oversize material was analyzed in entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish. A 30 g assay of the undersized material was analyzed in duplicate by fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Results of the oversize and undersize assays were combined to provide the final reported number in this release.

Proximity to Measured and Indicated Resources

The Alotta property consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the north of the Alotta Project. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper porphyry projects in the world.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

