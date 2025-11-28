Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), reports that remaining assay results from ALT-25-012 and 3 subsequent drill holes (ALT-25-013 to ALT-25-015) are still pending.

The Company notes that heavy seasonal sample volumes have resulted in laboratory backlogs that have extended processing timelines. Due to the extended processing timelines, only partial datasets from rushed samples have been received to date, with the remaining gold and multi-element analyses expected in the coming weeks. The Company will update additional results as they become available.

Given the visual indications of high-grade mineralization in several core samples from ALT-25-012, select intervals were submitted for rush processing and fire gold assays, providing initial results, while the remainder of the multi-element dataset is still in queue.

Forge recently reported in news releases dated November 17 and November 19, 2025, that gold analysis from selected rushed core samples from diamond drill hole ALT-25-012, at the Payoff Zone, returned 45.01 g/t Au over a core length of 3.15 metres starting at 286.0 metres. The newly composited interval includes the previously reported intercept of 105 g/t Au over 1.25 metres starting at 287.15 metres (November 17, 2025). Results are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Highlight Assay Results - Payoff Zone

ALT-25-012 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/tonne) Ag

(g/tonne) Cu

(%) Mo

(%)

286 289.15 3.15 45.01 Pending Pending Pending including 286 288.40 2.40 58.93 Pending Pending Pending including 286 287.15 1.15 8.85 Pending Pending Pending And including 287.15 288.40 1.25 105 Pending Pending Pending

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276249

SOURCE: Forge Resources Corp.