

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As extreme summer temperatures return to the desert, U.S. Border Patrol agents have urged both the public and those looking to illegally enter the United States to take the heat seriously and understand the life-threatening risks of venturing into remote areas without adequate preparation.



Every year, Border Patrol Agents encounter individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses after attempting to cross vast stretches of desert in triple-digit temperatures. Dehydration, heat stroke, and death are common consequences for those who underestimate the intensity of the environment.



'Our desert is relentless this time of year', said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. 'The heat does not discriminate. It can take the life of anyone-citizen or alien, adult or child-who is not fully prepared for the extreme conditions.'



Agents regularly conduct rescue operations for lost or distressed individuals and work closely with emergency services to provide medical aid. Despite these efforts, the summer months see a spike in deaths due to heat exposure.



The Border Patrol has advised travelers to avoid desert or mountainous terrain during the summer, carry sufficient water and wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and dial 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon in case of an emergency.



CBP said that last summer alone, its agents conducted more than 150 rescues.



