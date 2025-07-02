

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased at a slower pace in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent yearly in May, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in April. Further, this was the fourth successive monthly increase.



Prices in the domestic market grew only 0.3 percent annually in May, and those in the foreign market climbed by 2.2 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices in the non-durable consumer goods industry alone rose by 5.6 from last year, and those for durable consumer goods climbed by 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, the price index for the energy industry logged a decrease of 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent.



Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Romania rose to 5.8 percent in May from 5.7 percent in April. There were 470,400 unemployed people compared to 467,400 in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News