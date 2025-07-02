The extraordinary general meeting of AlzeCure Pharma AB approved the decision on the new issue of shares

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - At an extraordinary general meeting in AlzeCure Pharma AB on July 2, 2025, the shareholders decided to approve the board's previous decision on the preferential issue of shares.

The general meeting approved the board's previous decision of June 16, 2025 regarding the preferential issue of shares on the following main terms:

The company's share capital must be increased by a maximum of SEK 551,845 through a new issue of a maximum of 22,073,800 shares. The company's shareholders shall have preferential rights to subscribe for the new shares, whereby one (1) existing share in the company shall entitle to one (1) subscription right, and four (4) subscription rights shall entitle to subscription to one (1) share. The record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to subscribe for the new shares with preferential rights shall be July 4, 2025. The subscription price shall be SEK 2.20 per share. Subscription for shares must take place during the period from and including July 8, 2025 to and including July 22, 2025. Subscription for shares with preferential rights (i.e. with the support of subscription rights) must take place through simultaneous payment. Subscription of shares without preferential rights (i.e. without the support of subscription rights) must take place on a subscription list. The board shall have the right to decide on an extension of the subscription period. Payment for shares subscribed without pre-emptive rights (i.e. without the support of subscription rights) must be made no later than three banking days from the issuance of the notice of allocation (settlement note). The board shall, however, have the right to decide on an extension of the payment period. Payment for subscribed shares must be made in cash. However, it is recalled that the board is able to allow set-off according to chapter 13 section 41 of the Swedish Companies Act. Premiums on payment for subscribed shares shall be transferred to the free share premium fund. In the event that all shares are not subscribed with preferential rights (i.e. with the support of subscription rights), the board must, within the framework of the issue's maximum amount, decide on the allocation of shares subscribed without the support of subscription rights, whereby allocation shall be made primarily to those who have also subscribed shares with the support of subscription rights and, in the event that these cannot receive full allocation, allocation takes place in relation to their subscription with the support of subscription rights and, if this is not possible, by lottery, and allocation in second place takes place to others who have subscribed for shares in the issue without the support of subscription rights and, in the event that these cannot receive full allocation, allocation takes place in relation to the number of shares that each has subscribed for and, if this is not possible, by lottery. The new shares carry the right to a profit distribution for the first time on the dividend record date that falls closest after the new shares are entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

