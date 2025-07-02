

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia-based beauty and personal care company Empro Group Inc. (EMPG), Wednesday announced it has priced its initial public offering at $4.00 per share, offering 1.375 million shares for estimated gross proceeds of $5.5 million before fees.



Proceeds will support Empro's growth as it expands from its eyebrow embroidery roots into broader cosmetics, skincare, and healthcare markets across Southeast Asia and Europe.



The shares are set to begin trading on July 2, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker 'EMPG.' Empro has also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 206,250 shares to cover potential over-allotments.



The offering is expected to close on July 3.



EMPG is currently trading at $4.00 on the Nasdaq.



