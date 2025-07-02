Fineqia Issues Bitcoin Yield ETP via DeFi; Yield Compounds Investors' BTC Holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. (CSE:FNQ)(OTC:FNQQF) (Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (Ticker: YBTC, ISIN: LI1444931821), a listed product that enables investors to garner additional Bitcoin while holding it. YBTC targets an annual yield of 6% via decentralised finance (DeFi) activities on the blockchain.

YBTC automatically converts this yield into Bitcoin (BTC), increasing an investor's BTC holdings without requiring any additional capital. Listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) , it is the first regulated, exchange-traded instrument in the world to provide BTC yield from DeFi protocols. The product is available for institutional and retail investors.

"With YBTC, we've transformed Bitcoin from a store of value into a yield-generating digital asset," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia. "It allows investors to earn more Bitcoin while they hold it, combining long-term conviction with compounding returns, all inside a regulated wrapper."

YBTC arrives at a time of increasing investor interest in crypto products. As per CoinShares' Digital Asset Funds Report, Bitcoin ETPs now account for more than $150 billion in global assets under management [i] . Most of these products, however, offer only passive exposure and are devoid of any yield.

YBTC is the first physically backed, fully regulated product to offer meaningful yield on Bitcoin - without capping upside or compromising exposure. While some structured products generate yield through options-based overlays, they typically limit price appreciation, leading to underperformance relative to holding BTC outright.

In contrast, YBTC allows investors to retain full Bitcoin exposure while earning additional BTC through carefully managed DeFi-based yield activities. It offers a rare combination of daily liquidity, transparent pricing, and sustainable yield - all within a listed, compliant investment vehicle.

There is increasing demand for innovative products that go beyond simply corresponding to BTC's price. Nearly nine out of ten institutional investors plan to increase allocations to ETPs and spot crypto assets in 2025, as per an EY Report. [ii]

The ETP is issued by Fineqia AG, the company's Liechtenstein-based subsidiary. It is advised by Psalion Operations Ltd, a blockchain-focused investment firm with deep expertise in DeFi yield. The product offers in-kind investment, allowing Bitcoin holders to transfer their holdings to the ETP without incurring costs.

YBTC joins Fineqia's expanding portfolio of yield-oriented crypto investment vehicles, including the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Together, these offerings reflect the company's vision to deliver secure, transparent, and innovative access to digital assets through regulated market infrastructure.

DeFi refers to income generation activities such as borrowing, lending, trading and liquidity provisioning, conducted on blockchain networks. Transactions are managed via digital contracts stored on a blockchain, called smart contracts, that automatically execute when predetermined conditions are met. They provide greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility compared with traditional financial systems.

The DeFi sector is growing significantly with the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols surpassing $182 billion in December 2024, according to DeFi Llama. [iii] Market research firm Statista projects global DeFi market revenue could reach $542 billion in 2025, driven by rising adoption and innovation. [iv]

For more information about Fineqia and its digital asset products, please visit www.fineqia.com .

ABOUT FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE:FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC:FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt:FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Information Webinars:

Exploring the differences between Bitcoin and Cardano Making Cardano Accessible

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

