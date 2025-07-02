Highlights

Assays received

High-grade assays returned for Drill Holes BH-25-03 and BH-25-04 Drill Hole BH-25-04 returned 4.17% Sb over 7.40 meters at a depth of 106.6 to 114.0 meters including three zones of massive Stibnite which returned 28.8% Sb, 21.9 % Sb, and 17.9% Sb respectively Drill Hole BH-25-03 returned 2.76% Antimony (Sb) over 2.8 meters from 78.2 m to 81.0 meters (m) depth including 19.0% Sb from 78.2 m to 78.6 m depth. Drilling continues towards an expanded total of 2700 meters.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports that the first assays have been received from the laboratory for samples from drilling at Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick for four of the initial drill holes.

Additional Drill Holes completed

Ten additional drillholes have been completed to date and sections of massive antimony stibnite and stibnite bearing breccia-filling have been intersected in the drill holes. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory for assay. The antimony bearing mineralization has been outlined in surface outcroppings over a distance of at least 300 meters to the southeast beyond the original drilling. Assays are pending and are expected for the next set of drill holes in two to three weeks. Additional assays will be seen as the laboratory completes the analysis, and the company receives the results.

Drilling Highlights

Drill holes BH-25-01 and BH-25-02 did not reach the target before the holes were abandoned. It was determined that the drilling did not reach the target mineralization. Additional drilling and information gathered by prospecting and mapping the newly discovered surface occurrences indicated that these drillholes had ended short of the mineralized zone. The location of these drill holes was retested with longer dill holes BH-25-08 and BH-25-09 both of which intersected zones of massive Antimony stibnite mineralization.

The location of the drill holes and surface occurrences are shown on Figure 1 below:





Figure 1: Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Note the location of drill holes BH-15-03 and BH-25-04 and the location of BH-25-08 and 09 which targeted the abandoned holes BH-25-01 and 02.

The following photos show examples of the massive antimony mineralization encountered in Drill Holes BH-25-03 and BH-25-04. Note that the darker sections contain massive, breccia filling and stringers of antimony bearing stibnite.





Photo 1: Mineralized Section in Drill Hole BH-25-03

Photo 2: Mineralized Section in Drill Hole BH-25-04

The mineralization encountered is described as consisting of massive antimony stibnite, stibnite veins and stibnite bearing breccia. The breccia contains fragments of the enclosing rocks - metasediments and metavolcanics.

On surface the vein/breccia system strikes NNW and dips vertically to steeply to the southwest. The rock unites in the area strike to the northeast with the situation that the Stibnite-bearing structures cut across the surrounding units at a very oblique angle. Mineralization is surrounded by alteration consisting of sericite, quartz and carbonate.

Detailed assay results

Massive antimony stibnite that was intersected in the drilling is reflected in the assay results. Table 1 contains the summary of assays for drillhole BH-25-03.

Table 1: Drill Hole BH-25-03 Summary From (m) To (m) Length (m) Sb % Au g/t As % 78.2 81 2.8 2.76 0.52 1.26 Including From (m) to Length Sb % Au g/t As % 78.2 78.6 0.4 19.0 0.583 .0.5

Table 2 contains the details of the mineralized section in drillhole BH-25-03. The relationship of gold to the antimony values is not as strong as in drillhole BH-25-04, however the gold values include up to 2.15 grams per tonne in locations adjacent to the stibnite mineralization giving the section a slightly higher gold content.

Table 2: Drill Hole BH-25-03 Assay Results From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(ppb) Au

(g/t) Sb

(ppm) Sb

(%) As

(ppm) As

(%) 78.20 78.60 0.40 583 0.583 > 10000 19.00 499 78.60 79.25 0.65 1280 1.28 1280 > 10000 3.97 79.25 79.60 0.35 453 0.453 180 > 10000 1.13 79.60 80.00 0.40 2150 2.15 685 > 10000 4.33 80.00 81.00 1.00 565 0.565 215 > 10000 1.63

The assay results for drillhole BH-25-04 are contained on Table 3 below which shows the summary of assays.

Table 3: Drill Hole BH-25-04 Summary From (m) To (m) Length (m) Sb % Au g/t As % 106.60 114.00 7.40 4.17 0.39 0.83 Including From to Length Sb % Au g/t As % 111.50 114.00 2.50 7.43 0.88 2.14

Table 4 contains the details of the mineralized sections for drill hole BH-25-04 with three high-grade zones are seen at depths of 107.3 m, 110.0 m and 111.5 m. The overall gold values for this section are less than those seen in BH-25-03 but the relationship between gold and antimony is more clear with highly anomalous gold values associated with the higher antimony values.

Table 4:BH-25-04 Assay Results From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (ppb) Sb (ppm) Sb

(%) As (ppm) As

(%) 106.60 107.30 0.70 26 488 3560 107.30 107.80 0.50 593 > 10000 28.8 225 107.80 108.80 1.00 5 258 32 108.80 109.35 0.55 5 109 17 109.35 110.00 0.65 5 2610 59 110.00 110.40 0.40 543 > 10000 21.9 109 110.40 111.00 0.60 205 172 4870 111.00 111.50 0.50 241 110 4610 111.50 111.90 0.40 259 > 10000 17.9 81 111.90 112.50 0.60 2070 468 > 10000 4.4 112.50 113.00 0.50 1320 339 > 10000 5.34 113.00 114.00 1.00 76 2240 471

The measured drill hole intersections may not represent true widths which have not yet been accurately determined but are estimated to be between 75% and 80% of the intersected lengths.

Prospecting Highlights

The prospecting efforts of our staff have identified zones of massive antimony bearing stibnite mineralization on the surface which extend the potential for at least 200 meters to the southeast from the present drill locations. Identification of the surface exposures together with the model created for the mineralization (see Press Release Dated May 5, 2025) has assisted in focusing the continued drill program (Map 1 Photo 3).





Photo 3: Example of Surface Stibnite Occurrence

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp stated: "I am very pleased with the assays returned for drillholes BH-25-03 and BH-25-04. The shortfall of the first two drillholes was disappointing but we have better identified the location of the mineralization with each successive drill hole and the surface mapping and have retargeted the area of drillholes 1 and 2 with additional drill holes to intersect the Zone. We are anxiously awaiting the next batch of assays. As the drilling progressed batches of samples were submitted to the laboratory on a regular basis, which should mean a continuous flow of results over the next couple of months.

The results obtained in these first sample have increased our confidence in the validity of the previous drilling results and will assist in establishing the drill hole density we will need for a Resource."

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 m. long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The Bald Hill Antimony Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400 m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in previous drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

The exploration plan in 2025 is to complete at least 2,500 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. It is hoped that the drilling will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource by the end of the year. An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 2010[1], identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1). - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. NQ drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Fredericton lab by staff of ATMY. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Result over the detection limits were rerun using assay techniques.

Antimony Resources conducted a comprehensive QA/QC program for the analysis comprising approximately 20% for each batch including: one sample of certified reference material, one sample duplicate of split core, one pulp duplicate taken at the lab and one blank sample for each batch of 25 samples.

The Laboratory also completed QA/QC procedures including duplicates, method blanks and standards. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

[1] NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

