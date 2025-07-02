Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813308 | ISIN: FR0000065864 | Ticker-Symbol: 2U0
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 13:18
29,200 Euro
+1,39 % +0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOGECLAIR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOGECLAIR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,30029,20018:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 17:42 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Blagnac, France, July 02nd 2025-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 927
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €42 925,44

During the 1st half 2025, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE16 580 equities€ 367 635,10694 transactions
SALE17 525 equities€ 386 039,33845 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1 872
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €24 521,23

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Alexandre ROBARDEY
President

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand - CS 20069 - 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 - www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

ANNEXE

PurchasesSales
Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL69416 580367 635,1084517 525386 039,33
02/01/2025354939,32792817106,7
03/01/20252731455,45801599
06/01/202581142251,4246917,7
07/01/2025220394000
08/01/2025620339501751462,5
09/01/202519174,6000
10/01/20253801539000
13/01/20250006951826
14/01/20253120233221392715,5
15/01/202563907610000
16/01/202561312539,45000
17/01/20254701347,531112142,3
20/01/2025313250,218154,8
21/01/20256212404318153,6
22/01/202572254244,3115282,75
23/01/20253901666000
24/01/2025113957035,15122734884,15
27/01/20259911600,856911626,9
28/01/20254661153326458,6
29/01/2025117297,5175038938,9
30/01/2025251935,9125329820,6
31/01/202500021352507,5
03/02/20255941766,721001885
04/02/20255581087,64475,2
05/02/2025140752210189
06/02/202572685011,6100
07/02/20251004701309
10/02/20254911687,438149,6
11/02/202541342439,4115276
12/02/202500071031881,4
13/02/202531192161,792484548,8
14/02/202500071592957,4
17/02/202571592950,3000
18/02/2025245832,583095782,5
19/02/202531112096,8000
20/02/202541282394,26561058,4
21/02/2025562121772484899,3
24/02/20253100197081763482,5
25/02/202512440875941703448,4
26/02/202528160,8244888,8
27/02/202541022057,631082200,8
28/02/202561593193,8000
03/03/2025000122966029,2
04/03/202531503268102134740,3
05/03/2025112425445,1102064782,9
06/03/202591864277,54501166
07/03/202561513483,351653852,5
10/03/2025228649,631032395,2
11/03/202510350810421122601,9
12/03/2025102134889,9112986925,3
13/03/2025113257463,5143237514,4
14/03/202591222793,631102531
17/03/202593177078,12972516661,4
18/03/20251663214700,8112535880
19/03/2025717038535561278,5
20/03/202542044776,8194159742,2
21/03/2025122004824,981443471,8
24/03/202518193,671032533,8
25/03/2025142516203,771393457,7
26/03/202571403472112706712,3
27/03/202512332821741413500,2
28/03/2025245110761202959
31/03/2025112576238,351483642,8
01/04/2025628662,3210238
02/04/2025123778756,28721695,6
03/04/2025112084565,2110230
04/04/2025132194487,861382887
07/04/20255941787201673108
08/04/2025144679288,052170614261,1
09/04/2025162635169,26791550,8
10/04/2025226526,23170914423,4
11/04/20250006501029
14/04/20250005661389,8
15/04/202571773696,1000
16/04/2025102595357,341683479,4
17/04/202581332747,54731523,4
22/04/202571713492,2342861,3
23/04/2025841834,31482
24/04/2025000101432948,2
25/04/20250005671402
28/04/20255941949,4152986350,2
29/04/20255601334,381603615,2
30/04/20251204603701610
02/05/202531323070,161583706,8
05/05/202561162700,2111403305,3
06/05/202546214435902134,6
07/05/20251215335564621447,9
08/05/20257811884,471092547,7
09/05/202541012380,44721687,9
12/05/2025134079353,651012343,2
13/05/2025000121313069
14/05/2025123317688636843,8
15/05/202592165239,21543110682,8
16/05/2025215358,52501200
19/05/20251204665461071
20/05/202542606057121212829,8
21/05/20251345410464,3323531
22/05/20252126277213912042,6
23/05/20254501123173357686,2
26/05/2025211247,561393156,4
27/05/2025000103127256,31
28/05/202524095261353226,5
29/05/2025000440960
30/05/20251501205110242
02/06/202561473530,29000
03/06/2025120480220482
04/06/20255581401,4103368312,2
05/06/202591804491,491313295,4
06/06/20256481206,47912302,4
09/06/2025000131413632,79
10/06/202592466560,89120540
11/06/2025112175673,714106
12/06/202582175494,31220516
13/06/2025437916329721,1
16/06/20250003468017342,92
17/06/2025131393756,2426728
18/06/202582195856,616491319,9
19/06/2025173799889,28000
20/06/20253174433848112756,31
23/06/202591704553,01000
24/06/2025000000
25/06/2025000132567045,2
26/06/202541062950,49992770,5
27/06/2025152236191,317812273,2
30/06/202513083181143232,2

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.