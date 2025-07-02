Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Blagnac, France, July 02nd 2025-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 927

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €42 925,44

During the 1st half 2025, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 16 580 equities € 367 635,10 694 transactions SALE 17 525 equities € 386 039,33 845 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 872

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €24 521,23

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Alexandre ROBARDEY

President

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand - CS 20069 - 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 - www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

ANNEXE