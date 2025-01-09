Sogeclair: Consolidated turnover for the 1st half of 2025: +1,9% at €80.6M

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2025: +1,9% at €80.6M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +1.7%

Blagnac, France, July 16, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2025 (ending on 30 June 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*)At constant exchange rate: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €+0.15M compared with €0M in 2024.

The H1 2025 turnover up slightly. The Group posts turnover at €80.6M, up by 1.9% and by 1.7% at constant exchange rate. The Q2 turnover is stable at -0.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter.

H1 2025 consolidated turnover (IFRS - Audited)

By sector of activity:

The Commercial Aviation sector (35.8% of turnover) stabilizes at -0.5% vs. H1 2024, given the lack of new program development and the announcement of a temporary drop in production rates.

The Business Aviation sector (34.1% of turnover) (*) is down slightly by -2.6%, marked by an uncertain political context in North America and an unfavorable base effect, which had seen turnover growth in H1 2024 of +12.5%.

Strong growth in the Defense market, representing 14.2% of turnover (*), continues in Q2, with turnover up by 36.7% for the first half.

The Automotive sector (7.0% of turnover) is down by 7.8%, suffering from a very difficult general context.

The Rail market, representing 5.7% of turnover, declines by 1.0%.

Space turnover is up (+6.3%), representing 2.2% of the Group turnover.

(*) For information, in previous years, projects related to the defense aeronautics sector were consolidated within the overall business aviation sector. This year, these projects have been separated into separate business segments.

To make comparison with 2024, we are reporting turnover trends after adjustment for these markets.

By geographical area: within the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, the performance measured below corresponds to the location of our subsidiaries by geographical area and not according to the geographical location of our customers.

By location

SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) H1 2025 turnover H1 2024 turnover Weight in

H1 2025 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 55.1 52.8 68.4% +4.4% Europe (except France) 4.1 3.2 5.1% +29.6% America 18.8 20.2 23.4% -6.9% Asia-Pacific 2.4 2.8 3.0% -13.0% Rest of the world 0.1 0.1 0.1% NS Total 80.6 79.1 100.0% +1.9%

Differences are due to rounding.

Unlike in recent years, the European area (+29.6%) and France (+4.4%) are driving the Group's growth. This growth highlights the collaboration between countries and a synergy of teams within the Group's various subsidiaries.

The North America area (Canada, USA), down by 6.9%, is impacted by the uncertain political and economic climate at the beginning of the year, as well as by an unfavorable base effect in Q2, linked to the sharp drop in the production backlog in fiscal 2024.

Turnover from Canada to the US is down, while turnover directly from the US is growing.

The Asia-Pacific area (3% of turnover), down by 13.0%, is impacted by the postponement of rail simulation business to the second half of 2025.

By Business Unit:

By Business Unit H1 2025 turnover (€M) Weight in turnover (as%) Variation

(as %) Engineering



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 41.9

41.8 52.0%

52.0% +9.4%

+9.2% Solutions



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 38.7

38.6 48.0%



48.0% -5.2%

-5.4%

Differences are due to rounding.

Engineering BU, growth driven by Business Aviation and Defense

Engineering BU is driving Group growth, with turnover up by +9.4% (+9.2% at constant exchange rate and perimeter).

This growth reflects the Group's drive to diversify its business sectors, with particularly strong development in the defense sector (+42.9%).

The historical sectors of business aviation (+7.6%), thanks to relevant positioning, and commercial aviation (+2.1%), thanks to better program management, are growing.

The quarter was marked by a strong increase in business aviation activities in Europe (+13.1%), and the favorable development of our business aviation expertise in North America.

Our efforts to diversify and apply our expertise to new sectors are set to continue over the year.

Solutions BU, a half-year marked by the economic context

Solutions BU declines by 5.2% (-5.4% at constant exchange rates) with an unfavorable base effect in H1 (growth of +17.4% in H1 2024) and represents 48.0% of Group turnover.

Production activities are down by 7.4%, marked by the temporary drop in production rates for the A350 in the thermoplastic composites activities, and above all by an unfavorable dollar effect in the 2nd quarter.

An improvement plan is currently underway in the thermoplastics activity and will start to bear fruit at the end of the year.

The Defense activities (land vehicles) continued to grow over the half-year (29.9%), boosted by the Maintenance in Operational Condition market for the Souvim counter-mining vehicle.

Simulation activities (43.6% of BU turnover) saw their turnover penalized in the first half, notably by the postponement of various projects.

In the rail sector (-0.5% for the half-year), the rebuilding of the order book is underway in H1, with good order intake in France and abroad. The effects should be felt in H2 2025, but mainly in 2026.

The automotive simulation sector is down by 7.9%, impacted by the sector's major crisis. A strategic plan is underway to better seize opportunities, with a particular focus on sales prospecting.

The simulated aeronautical equipment activities report strong growth after a more difficult first quarter (+5.4% for the half-year).

Synthetic environment simulation remains constant compared with 2024.

Perspectives

Despite an unfavorable geopolitical and economic context marked by instability in government budgets, Sogeclair Group turnover rose slightly by 1.9% in the first half. Sogeclair renews its confidence for a fifth year of profitable growth since the Covid crisis.

The new management has implemented several action plans (commercial, operational) over H1, and the first effects should be seen by the end of the year and in 2026.

Digitization work continues into 2025. After concentrating on cross-functional activities, efforts will now focus on sales activities, with production gains expected to improve sales prospecting.

Particular attention is paid to currencies. The sharp fall in the US dollar's exchange rate against the Canadian dollar and the euro, and its lack of visibility in the months ahead, are leading to adjustments in the hedging measures taken, as well as in the negotiation of contracts denominated in USD.

Next announcement: results for the 1st half of 2025, September 10, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market

