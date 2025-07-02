Coface SA: Coface finalises the acquisition of Cedar Rose Group

Coface finalises the acquisition of Cedar Rose Group

Paris, 2 July 2025 - 17.35

Coface announces the closing of the acquisition of Cedar Rose Group, a leader in Information Services in the Middle East.

With over 25 years' experience, Cedar Rose is one of the leading providers of business information solutions in the Middle East and Africa region. In a region where information is difficult to access and with positive economic growth outlook, Cedar Rose has built up a vast business network enabling it to produce data whose quality is recognised by its customers, including a number of multinationals.

Cedar Rose therefore becomes Coface's information provider in the region, for both credit insurance and Information Services sales. All Coface's customers will benefit from enhanced Coface data.

This external growth operation will enable Coface to further strengthen its information production capabilities in areas where information is not readily available. This acquisition aligns perfectly with the objectives of Power the Core 's strategic plan, which notably focuses on data excellence.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 - thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 - saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 - adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2024 and our 2024 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators").

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.





COFACE: FOR TRADE

As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for more than 75 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.

Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets with a full range of solutions: Trade Credit Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.

Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.

In 2024, Coface employed ~5,236 people and registered a turnover of €1.84 billion.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2024 under the number D.25-0227 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.