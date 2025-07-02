Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 16:34
27,960 Euro
+0,11 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,09028,10018:38
28,09028,10018:37
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Real Estate acquires 2 million square foot logistics portfolio in Northern California's Central Valley

  • Four-building, Class A industrial portfolio totals 2.04 million square feet in Manteca, California
  • Located near major highways and an intermodal rail terminal, the properties sit within a mission-critical logistics hub for regional and last-mile distribution
  • Buildings are fully leased to four tenants and offer significant upside from below-market rents and upcoming lease maturities

RADNOR, Pa., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI has acquired a 2.04 million square foot portfolio of modern logistics facilities in Manteca, California.

The four Class A buildings are strategically positioned near Interstates 5 and 99, with immediate access to a major Union Pacific intermodal terminal, enabling efficient goods movement across Northern California and the broader West Coast.

The properties are fully leased to four tenants across a diverse set of industries, and with a weighted average lease term of less than three and a half years, the portfolio offers significant near-term opportunity to drive substantial rental growth. The assets are built to modern bulk distribution specifications, including 36-foot clear heights, a mix of cross-dock and single-load configurations, ample trailer and auto parking spaces, and excellent truck maneuverability and circulation.

Located in California's Central Valley, one of the state's fastest-growing industrial corridors, the assets benefit from proximity to major population centers and transportation infrastructure. The region is increasingly becoming a location of choice for large-scale distribution due to its connectivity, cost advantages, and expanding labor pool.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This acquisition reflects our conviction in investing behind well-located, institutional quality logistics assets in dynamic markets. With a strong tenant profile, operational upside and clear growth potential, we're excited to bring these properties into the EQT Real Estate platform and execute our hands-on, locals with locals approach to value creation."

EQT Real Estate was advised by Michael Kendall, Michael Goldstein, Gian Bruno and Nick Mascheroni of Colliers.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-acquires-2-million-square-foot-logistics-portfolio-in-northern-california-s-central-,c4172687

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4172687/3545822.pdf

Press Release, EIVF VI, Central Valley Assemblage, 02072025

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/image-4,c3425338

Image 4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-acquires-2-million-square-foot-logistics-portfolio-in-northern-californias-central-valley-302497015.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.