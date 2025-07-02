Cascale: With MCAP, Manufacturers Get a Boost in CO2 Reduction Potential

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / In the latest blog, Cascale's Senior Director of the Decarbonization Program, Joyce Tsoi shares how the Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP) is driving collective action at scale and underscores the urgent need to support manufacturers scale up their ambitions to decarbonize. She highlights Cascale's commitment to scaling MCAP globally - empowering manufacturers to accelerate their decarbonization journeys and take swift, impactful climate action.

Read the full blog, titled: With MCAP, Manufacturers Get a Boost in CO2 Reduction Potential

