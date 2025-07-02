Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A3DAF6 | ISIN: US5626942081 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 18:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Cascale: With MCAP, Manufacturers Get a Boost in CO2 Reduction Potential

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / In the latest blog, Cascale's Senior Director of the Decarbonization Program, Joyce Tsoi shares how the Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP) is driving collective action at scale and underscores the urgent need to support manufacturers scale up their ambitions to decarbonize. She highlights Cascale's commitment to scaling MCAP globally - empowering manufacturers to accelerate their decarbonization journeys and take swift, impactful climate action.

Read the full blog, titled: With MCAP, Manufacturers Get a Boost in CO2 Reduction Potential

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/with-mcap-manufacturers-get-a-boost-in-co2-reduction-potential-1045391

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
