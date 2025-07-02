2024 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2025 of the final dividend for 2024 of 1.11c per ordinary share, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 0.8086 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 1.5158 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7285 and US$1=C$1.3656.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 27 June 2025, being the record date for the final dividend.

The payment date of the 2024 final dividend is Friday 25 July 2025.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website: www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-2024-final-dividend-amounts-per-ordinary-share-1045390