Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 21:09
0,745 Euro
+0,54 % +0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7270,75720:09
0,7240,76120:07
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2024 Final Dividend: Amounts Per Ordinary Share

2024 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2025 of the final dividend for 2024 of 1.11c per ordinary share, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 0.8086 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 1.5158 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7285 and US$1=C$1.3656.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 27 June 2025, being the record date for the final dividend.

The payment date of the 2024 final dividend is Friday 25 July 2025.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-2024-final-dividend-amounts-per-ordinary-share-1045390

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.