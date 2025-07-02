Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Mark Waldron ("Waldron"), a director of Vibe Growth Corporation ("Vibe" or the Issuer") today filed an Early Warning Report ("EWR") on Form 62-103F1 pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Early Warning System and Related take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) reporting the intent to dispose of 250,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Vibe through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Before the contemplated disposition, Waldron exercises control or direction over 1,959,045 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 18.14% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Upon completion of the proposed disposition, Waldron will exercise control or direction over 1,709,045 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 15.83% of the outstanding undiluted Shares.

Waldron is selling the Shares to reduce his shareholdings in the Company and to obtain the proceeds of sales to be used for other purposes. Waldron reserves the right to acquire further Shares, or dispose of some or all of the Shares, in the future, in each case either through the open market or through private transactions, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please see the EWR. A copy of the EWR is available on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257583

SOURCE: Mark Waldron