Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 22:10 Uhr
153 Leser
NE10 Vodka Limited: NE10 Bolsters its Leadership Team Appointing Ryder and Young as Sales and Commercial Director's Respectively

LONDON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NE10 Vodka Limited, ("NE10") and/or (the" Company") a leading international drinks business with a strong emphasis on the production and distribution of premium flavored vodka and ready-to-drink cans, today announced the appointment of two seasoned Directors, further strengthening the Company's executive leadership team.

With immediate effect, Scott Ryder and Simon Young will take their positions as National Sales and Commercial Directors respectively.

Scott brings more than two decades of executive experience and a strong record of success within the UK and USA beverage industries, his responsibilities include revenue optimization, development and execution of NE10's national sales strategies, business development and emerging growth opportunities.

As a creative and charismatic leader, Scott previously held senior management roles at ROKiT drinks, Castle Rock Brewery, Green King and Marstons PLC. Scott's proactive approach and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in establishing NE10 as a global leader in the premium spirits category.

Scott Ryder shared his passion about joining NE10: "I'm excited to bring my experience to a Company that's scaling both in the UK and USA. It's a great opportunity for me to work alongside an energetic team and build on strong foundations. I'm looking forward to working with the NE10 team and help deliver value to our customers, partners and shareholders. It's certainly exciting times ahead for NE10."

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Young as Commercial Director. Simon brings over 19 years of industry exposure with previous tenures including HB Clark, ROKiT Drinks, Trilogy Beverages and one of the UK's leading beverage companies Camerons Brewery.

Simon will develop and execute NE10's commercial plan whilst continually driving growth and further enhance the Company's market presence. Simon has a deep understanding of market dynamics, product innovation and customer engagement. His ability to forge strategic partnerships and build high-performing teams will accelerate the company's growth and success in the spirit's market.

Paul Carroll Managing Director Commented:"Both Scott and Simon have a fantastic understanding of the highly competitive premium spirits landscape. Their managerial expertise will play a critical role in solidifying NE10 as a leader in the flavored vodka drink category. Both appointments align perfectly with NE10's mission to grow nationally and internationally while staying true to our core values. We welcome them both to the NE10 leadership team."

Both appointments come at a pivotal time for NE10, as the new Directors will focus on driving growth in key markets throughout the UK and USA whilst staying committed to providing consumers with premium flavored vodka-based drinks.

For Further Information
Contact:
Ne10 Vodka Limited
Investor Relations Manager
E: info@ne10vodka.co.uk


