Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that further its news releases dated April 25, 2025 and June 9, 2025, it has amended the terms of the previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement").

The Company will now issue units (each a, "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one full, transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share a price of $0.16 for a period two (2) years from the closing date. The Company now intends to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,138,770.

All other terms of the Private Placement remain unchanged. The Company expects to close the first tranche of the Private Placement on July 3, 2025, with the possibility of one or more additional tranches closing thereafter.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits under application in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea and it owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: almagoldinc.ca.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to complete a non-brokered Private Placement; the expected size, pricing, and structure of the Private Placement; the anticipated use of proceeds; the issuance and terms of the common shares and warrants; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Private Placement may not be completed as currently proposed or at all; the availability of capital and investor interest; the risk that regulatory or stock exchange approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; changes in economic, market, and business conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices and investor sentiment; unanticipated expenses or liabilities; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, among others: that all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; that sufficient investor interest will be secured; and that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as currently contemplated.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

