Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company"), a company that offers a diverse portfolio of sustainable food ingredients and innovative plant-based solutions, is pleased to announce a change to its board of directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

The Company welcomes Olha Yushchenko as an Independent Director, David Eaton as an Independent Director, William Blake Aaron as a Director and Audit Committee Chair, and Dawn Wattie as a Director and Corporate Secretary. These appointments demonstrate Planet Based Foods' dedication to enhancing its leadership with fresh perspectives and strong governance.

William Blake Aaron will step down as Corporate Secretary to assume his new role as a Director and Audit Committee Chair. The Company expresses its gratitude for his contributions as Corporate Secretary and looks forward to his continued leadership in his new capacity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Olha Yushchenko, David Eaton, William Blake Aaron, and Dawn Wattie to our leadership team," said Sigal Shapira, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Their collective expertise in public and private sector leadership, capital markets, finance, and corporate law will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the plant-based food sector. These appointments underscore our dedication to building a strong, dynamic leadership team to drive our mission of delivering sustainable, high-quality food solutions."

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

The Company is dedicated to advancing the plant-based food industry through a diverse portfolio of sustainable food ingredients and innovative plant-based solutions, prioritizing quality and environmental responsibility. Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is committed to upholding the highest standards of sustainability and fostering equitable partnerships that empower communities worldwide. With a focus on creativity and integrity, the Company provides products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable food ecosystem.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

