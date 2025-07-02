Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 21:56
35,250 Euro
+3,86 % +1,310
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 23:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Results

AURORA, Ontario, July 02, 2025))

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1st, 2025 @ 8:00 AM EDT

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/762762922 (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/762762922)
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna (https://www.magna.com/company/investors) prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire August 8th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108

OUR BUSINESS(1)
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 167,000(2) employees across 342 manufacturing operations and 103 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magnaor follow us on social.

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
(2) Number of employees includes approximately 155,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
