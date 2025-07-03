Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations CEO Highlights Strategic Milestones and R&D Progress in Special Investors' Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on July 2, 2025, its Chief Executive Officer, Thomas O'Shaughnessy, held an investor call during which he provided shareholders with an update on the Company's strategic milestones and development roadmap, as it continues to advance its mission to accelerate cancer treatment innovation through cutting-edge therapeutics and artificial intelligence.

The update overviewed significant advancements in the Company's Research and Development efforts, particularly the continued development of its lead Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) Inhibitor Technology. Mr. O'Shaughnessy spoke to Onco's engagement of Dalton Pharma Services to initiate manufacturing activities for preclinical testing material, reiterating that this marks the beginning of the transition from early-stage research to scaled production and clinical preparation.

Mr. O'Shaughnessy then outlined the near-term focus areas of the Company's R&D roadmap, including the selection of contract research partners, the commencement of GLP preclinical testing, and preliminary preparation efforts towards eventual Phase 1 clinical trials. He emphasized that these activities are critical to achieving key regulatory milestones in 2026, which are part of a global multi-region clinical development plan.

As part of this AI-focused strategy, Mr. O'Shaughnessy provided an update on the PROmAI consortium, a strategic initiative led by Inka Health AI and designed to bring together global pharmaceutical partners and scientific experts. The consortium's goal is to support the development of causal AI tools that improve predictive modeling and regulatory alignment in oncology drug development. He confirmed that AstraZeneca has expressed interest in participating as a founding member, which underscores the consortium's relevance to the broader industry.

Further supporting this development pipeline, Onco recently entered into a new research agreement with the University of Alberta and the Cross Cancer Institute. Mr. O'Shaughnessy explained that this collaboration will explore the application of PNKP inhibition in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most treatment-resistant forms of cancer. The preclinical study is expected to generate data that could lay the groundwork for future combination treatment strategies and expanded indications.

Mr. O'Shaughnessy highlighted Onco-Innovations' continued corporate momentum, including the Company's recent uplisting to Cboe Canada Inc. on May 22, 2025. He described the listing as a meaningful step toward expanding capital market visibility, strengthening investor engagement, and aligning capital strategy with the Company's long-term scientific goals.

He also reflected on the Company's acquisition of Inka Health AI in February 2025, a move that strategically positions Onco to integrate artificial intelligence into its drug development efforts. Inka Health brings advanced capabilities in real-world data analytics and AI model development, supported by a distinguished scientific team. Mr. O'Shaughnessy noted that this acquisition plays a critical role in enhancing R&D performance and strengthening the Company's ability to drive precision oncology forward.

Finally, Mr. O'Shaughnessy reaffirmed Onco-Innovations' commitment to uniting novel drug development with advanced artificial intelligence platforms, such as Inka Health's proprietary Synograph system. He noted that further updates would be shared soon regarding Synograph's evolution and its growing role in strategic partnerships and AI-driven research.

The Company looks forward to continuing its mission to bring forward a new class of therapies for solid tumors, accelerated by AI, and to share further updates on its progress toward clinical translation in the months ahead.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data-including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics-SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health aims to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

