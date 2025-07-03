

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) said that it has received notice from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security that export restrictions related to China, outlined in a prior letter dated May 29, 2025, have been rescinded effective immediately.



The company said that it is working to restore access to the recently restricted products in China and continues to evaluate the impact of prior export controls on its business, financial performance, and operations.



