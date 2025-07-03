Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 05:12 Uhr
Bedsure Unveils Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Deals to Save More on Everyday Bedding Essentials

The viral Amazon bedding brand, Bedsure is offering incredible discounts on its exclusive UK home collection

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online bedding brand, is participating in this year's Amazon Prime Day Sale to offer a selection of durable, cosy bedding products designed with comfort, style, and affordability in mind.

From July 8-11, Bedsure will offer sizeable Amazon Prime Day discounts across Bedsure's collection including its award-winning throw blankets, satin pillowcases and extra deep fitted sheets.

All deals will be available exclusively on Amazon UK during Prime Day. With thousands of 5-star reviews and a reputation for quality and comfort, Bedsure's viral products are a smart choice for bargain-hunters looking to sleep better and those looking to complement any interior.

Amazon Prime Day highlights include:

  • Up to 48% off the Bedsure Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket - 2025 Good Housekeeping Winner. #1 Amazon bestseller, 100% premium microfiber polyester. Light, warm, elegant. 23 colours, 4 sizes. RRP £15.99. PD £8.37.
  • Up to 25% off the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket - 17k+ five-star UK reviews. Double-sided: velvety flannel top / ultra-soft Sherpa reverse. 22 colours, 4 sizes. RRP £25.99. PD £19.53.
  • Up to 20% off the Bedsure GentleSoft Blanket - Redefines softness (1k+ hrs fine-tuning). Velvety, unique feel. Breathable for summer, cozy for winter. 24 colours, 4 sizes. RRP £15.99. PD price £12.78.
  • Up to 28% off Bedsure Satin Pillowcases - Reduces hair friction/frizz & skin marks/wrinkles. Vegan silk alternative. 20 colours. RRP £6.99. PD price £5.00.
  • Up to 31% off the Bedsure Extra Deep Fitted Sheet - Premium breathable microfiber, brushed for softness. Full elastic, deep pocket fits mattresses/toppers up to 40cm thick. 14 colours, 5 sizes. RRP £11.45. PD price £7.95.

For more information about Bedsure's Prime Day deals, visit here.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with a diverse range of products to meet various customer needs, its focus on providing comfortable home products and everyday value remains unchanged.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bedsure-unveils-exclusive-amazon-prime-day-deals-to-save-more-on-everyday-bedding-essentials-302497433.html

