

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Thursday.



At 2.30 am ET, consumer prices figures are due from Switzerland.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain services PMI survey results. The services PMI is expected to fall to 51.1 in June from 51.3 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, PMI survey results are due from Italy. Economists forecast the services indicator to drop to 52.8 in June from 53.2 in the previous month.



At 3.50 am ET, France's final PMI survey data is due. The flash estimate showed that the composite output index declined to 48.5 in June from 49.3 a month ago.



At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final PMI survey data. The composite index is seen at 50.4 in June, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 48.5 in May.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the composite output index to remain unchanged at 50.2 in June, as initially estimated.



Half an hour later, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK final PMI data. The initial estimate showed that the services index advanced to 51.3 in June from 50.9 a month ago.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the minutes of the Governing Council meeting held on June 4 and 5. At the meeting, the bank had reduced its interest rates by 25 basis points.



