3i, a pioneering smart home brand, has announced exclusive Prime Day offers running from July 8 to 11, with discounts across its top-performing robot vacuum and mop models. This year's highlights include the 3i S10 Ultra, 3i P10 Ultra, and the newly released 3i G10+, all designed to meet diverse cleaning needs with cutting-edge features and intelligent automation.

3i S10 Ultra: Cleaning Automation, Taken Further

Leading the lineup is the 3i S10 Ultra, 3i's 2024 flagship model. As the World's First WaterRecycle Floor-Washing Robot Vacuum, it eliminates manual water replacement or plumbing by recycling used mop water through a built-in sub-boiling distillation system. In addition to reusing wastewater, the station can also extract water from ambient humidity. The water is further purified using integrated silver ions and a carbon rod, ensuring consistently fresh water for every mop cycle. Beyond water management, the multifunctional base station automates a wide range of tasks, including mop washing and drying, detergent dispensing, and dust collection.

Except for station-based mop washing, the S10 Ultra's roller mop self-cleans in real time during cleaning, keeping the mop spotless and minimizing dirt transfer. The roller extends for edge cleaning, applies 12N of downward pressure, and spins at 330 RPM for effective scrubbing. Paired with the super-strong suction power, the S10 Ultra excels at both mopping and deep vacuuming. Enhanced by green-light DirtScan and ApexVision navigation with AI obstacle avoidance, the S10 Ultra is built for users seeking advanced automation, standout high-tech features, and the ultimate hands-free experience.

The S10 Ultra will be available for 1199,99 after a 300 discount on Amazon DE/FR/IT/ES during the 3i Prime Day Sale (MSRP: 1499,99 €).

3i P10 Ultra: Effortless Deep Cleaning Every Day

The 3i P10 Ultra delivers reliable deep cleaning with low maintenance, and with a generous Prime Day discount this year makes it an even better value for budget-conscious shoppers. It features dual 220 RPM spinning mops-one extendable for thorough edge cleaning-and provides 18,000 Pa suction power for effective dirt removal from hardwood crevices. With intelligent DirtScan, AI obstacle avoidance, and LDS LiDAR navigation, it ensures precise, efficient coverage.

The P10 Ultra comes with a comprehensive base station that handles key tasks like 140? hot-water mop washing, base self-cleaning, and Auto TangleCut hair removal. Well-suited for those who prefer consistent floor cleanliness without frequent manual intervention, the P10 Ultra balances advanced functionality with practical everyday convenience.

The P10 Ultra will be available for 599,99 after a 400 discount on Amazon DE/FR/IT/ES during the 3i Prime Day Sale (MSRP: 999,99 €).

3i G10+: Premium Power, Accessible Price

Rounding out the trio is the 3i G10+, the latest addition to the 3i robot vacuum lineup. Designed for users who want smart cleaning in a more compact form factor, it features patented onboard debris compression, enabling up to 60 days of use without manual emptying and eliminating the need for a bulky auto-empty station or disposal bags. To maintain hygiene, the dustbin is equipped with UV light.

The G10+'s extendable, adaptive side brush and mop ensure thorough coverage along edges and corners. With 18,000 Pa suction, it lifts dust and debris in a single pass, while ApexVision LiDAR and an AI camera ensure smooth navigation and obstacle avoidance on par with flagship models.

Packed with advanced features like AI-powered DirtScan, Auto LED lighting, and customizable carpet cleaning, the G10+ delivers outstanding value. It's an ideal pick for smaller homes or shoppers looking for premium tech at a more accessible price.

The G10+ will be available for 349,99 after a 100 discount on Amazon DE/FR/IT/ES during the 3i Prime Day Sale (MSRP: 449,99 €).

All three models will be available on Amazon from July 8-11 while supplies last. For more information, visit the 3i Amazon storefront during the event.

