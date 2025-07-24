

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc announced, in the six months ending 29 June 2025, Action generated net sales of 7.34 billion euros, 18% ahead of the same period last year. Operating EBITDA was 980 million euros, up 16%. Adjusted for the one-off payment to eligible Action employees in June 2025 to mark Action's 3000th store opening, operating EBITDA, in the YTD to the end of the six months ending 29 June 2025, would have been 19% ahead of the same period last year. Over the same period, LFL sales growth was 6.8%.



Action ended the period with cash of 456 million euros. Action added 125 net new stores in the year to date to the end of six months ending 29 June 2025, and remains on track to meet its target of 370 stores added this year.



