Donnerstag, 03.07.2025

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
02.07.25 | 09:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 08:46 Uhr
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 3 July 2025 at 9:35 am EEST

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. The reason for the notification by BlackRock, Inc. is the Group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners ("HPS"). The aggregate holdings including financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and the entities referred to above amounts to 7.00 per cent of the total number of shares and 6.98 per cent of the total voting rights of Sampo plc.

Sampo's share capital comprises 2,691,238,860 shares, of which 2,690,238,860 are A shares and 1,000,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 2,695,238,860.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.89% shares

6.88% voting rights		0.10% shares

0.10% voting rights		7.00% shares

6.98% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)5.63% shares

5.62% voting rights		0.29% shares

0.29% voting rights		5.93% shares

5.92%voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000552500 185,655,678 shares

185,655,678 voting rights		 6.89% shares

6.88% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A185,655,678 shares

185,655,678 voting rights		6.89% shares

6.88% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical1,251,080 shares

1,251,080 voting rights		0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash1,484,268 shares

1,484,268 voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B2,735,348 shares

2,735,348 voting rights		0.10% shares

0.10% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London stock exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


