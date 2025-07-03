Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of exploration activities set for the 17th of July 2025, at the Cali Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Figure 1). The Cali project is located towards the northwest end of the Little Nahanni Spodumene Pegmatite Group, comprising numerous spodumene dykes emplaced within a structural corridor that is at least 13 km long and 100's of meters wide. Prospecting and sampling of this corridor in the summer of 2023 confirmed several contiguous and parallel dyke zones between 100 to 300 meters wide (Figure 2).

LIFT's 2023 work also confirmed that many of the dykes contain coarse spodumene crystals, with rock sampling returning grades up to 3.04% Li2O. In 2024, LIFT staked an additional 9,681 hectares covering the corridor further to the northwest following the approval of an amendment to the Sahtú Land Use Plan (the Nááts'įhch'oh Amendments) which allows for exploration staking and potential future development of the dyke corridors (see press release dated September 3, 2024). The 2025 work program will focus on the unrealized potential of the Little Nahanni structures extending into the newly acquired claims, as well as the collection of trench and metallurgical samples in the established mineralization zones identified in the 2023 work program (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Cali Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/257636_1193f321d443aab0_001full.jpg

Proposed work plan 2025

A total of 1,100 m of trenching is planned in zones of high grade spodumene mineralization mapped and sampled in 2023 (Figure 2, inset map). Trenches will be opened perpendicular to the dyke corridors to help understand grade and width continuity in preparation for future drill testing. Additional bulk metallurgical samples of the dykes will be collected for early-stage information on spodumene recovery by dense media separation (DMS). An area of 1,877 hectares immediately northeast of the trenching program (Figure 2) has also been selected for prospect mapping and sampling in the 2025 program. High-resolution LiDAR and orthophoto interpretation of this area has identified continuity of the Cali dykes to the northwest and thereby also high potential for spodumene mineralization. Field teams will focus on the fertility of these zones through collection of detailed geochemical and mapping data for future follow-up trenching and metallurgical studies.

Figure 2 - Location Map of 2025 surface program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/257636_1193f321d443aab0_002full.jpg

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments, "The 2025 exploration program will significantly advance the understanding and economic potential of the Cali Lithium Project. By integrating trenching, metallurgical testing, and extensive prospecting across underexplored extensions of the spodumene corridors, LIFT aims to position the project for potential future resource delineation. We believe that the Cali Project could eventually be a significant source of spodumene in western Canada."

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257636

SOURCE: Li-FT Power Ltd.