ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 56% in Q2, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 71% and amounted to SEK 255.8 (149.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.8 (6.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 67% to SEK 260.6 (155.9) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 61% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 776.1 (483.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 56% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 791.0 (507.0) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - June 2025 increased by 58% to SEK 1,514.7 (961.6) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, MSEK
25-jun
24-jun
Change
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
23,6
22,7
4 %
76,3
73,4
4 %
153,6
141,5
9 %
Central Europe
80,6
41,3
95 %
218,1
136,3
60 %
414,5
255,8
62 %
East Europe
25,3
32,0
-21 %
88,7
97,8
-9 %
185,9
191,6
-3 %
South & West Europe
45,8
29,1
57 %
137,3
89,7
53 %
262,2
160,3
64 %
The Baltics
8,1
6,7
21 %
28,0
23,7
18 %
56,7
47,5
19 %
North America
40,8
14,3
185 %
140,0
46,0
204 %
252,6
81,4
210 %
Asia-Pacific
29,8
2,7
1004 %
82,3
12,9
538 %
148,1
25,3
485 %
Africa
1,8
1,1
64 %
5,2
3,5
50 %
10,2
6,9
48 %
Zinzino
255,8
149,9
71 %
776,1
483,3
61 %
1 483,8
910,3
63 %
Faun Pharma
4,8
6,0
-20 %
14,9
23,7
-37 %
30,9
51,3
-40 %
Zinzino Group
260,6
155,9
67 %
791,0
507,0
56 %
1 514,7
961,6
58 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
