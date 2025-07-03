

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices rebounded unexpectedly in June after decreasing for the first time in more than four years in May, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent annually in June, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable decrease of 0.1 percent.



Prices for housing and energy grew 1.1 percent annually in June, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.0 percent higher compared to last year. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 3.7 percent.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation rose slightly to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News