

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment trust 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L) said on Thursday that it is on track to deliver its fiscal 2026 dividend target of 13.45 pence per share, which is a 6.3 increase.



In its latest update for the first quarter from April 1 to June 30, the company said that its total income and non-income cash for the period was 63 million pounds, which is in line with expectations.



The company said that it will pay a final dividend of 6.325 pence per share for fiscal 2025 on July 11.



Bernardo Sottomayor, Managing Partner and Head of European Infrastructure at 3i Investments, said, 'We are pleased with the start to our new financial year, with our portfolio companies generally performing in line with or ahead of expectations. Whilst the market remains uncertain, our diverse and resilient portfolio continues to offer a combination of defensive characteristics and long-term valuation upside.'



