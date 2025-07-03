

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than 2-week high of 1.3579 against U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.13601.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the loonie advanced to 2-day highs of 105.87 and 0.8925 from early lows of 105.60 and 0.8946, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 1.6027 against the euro, from an early low of 1.6050.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 107.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the aussie and 1.58 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News