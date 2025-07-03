Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 10:33 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Declaration Relative to the Number of Shares and Voting Rights Making up the Issued Capital

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED 
CAPITAL 
03-Jul-2025 / 09:59 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13400 Aubagne, France 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
DECLARATION RELATIVE TO 
 
THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS 
 
MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 
 
  
 
Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce 
 
and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Designation of issuer 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 
 
CS 91051 
 
Z. I. Les Paluds 
 
Avenue de Jouques 
 
13400 Aubagne 
 
  
 
  
 
Date of    Total number of shares making up  Total number of theoretical voting rights  Total number of net 
information  the issued capital         including treasury shares          voting rights 
  
 
 
June 30, 2025 97,330,405             165,559,336                 165,522,760

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
Euronext   DIM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2164722 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2164722 03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164722&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 03:59 ET (07:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
