PR Newswire
03.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2024/2025

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is publishing its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2024/2025 fiscal year today. This report also includes the Corporate Governance Report for the same period.

The documents are attached to this press release and are also available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com.

A summary of the financial year is also available on the website. The 2024/2025 financial year in brief summarizes highlights from our operations and a selection of financial performance measures.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:45 a.m. (CEST) on July 3, 2025.

About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2024-2025,c4177297

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4177297/3556693.pdf

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2024/2025

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4177297/3556694.zip

sectra-2025-04-30-0-sv.zip

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2024-2025,c3434585

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2024/2025

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2024-2025,c3434584

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2024/2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-20242025-302497565.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
