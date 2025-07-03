

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold struggled for direction on Thursday in the leadup to U.S. jobs data due later in the day.



Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $3,350.70 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $3,362.30.



The dollar held steady as investors reacted to a U.S.-Vietnam trade deal and awaited the monthly U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in the day for directional cues.



As companies face uncertainty from Donald Trump's shifting tariffs, supply chain disruptions and rising costs, the June employment report is expected to show slower hiring and the highest unemployment rate since 2021.



Economists expect U.S. employment to increase by 110,000 jobs in June after an increase of 139,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent.



Trading later in the day may also be driven by reaction to the release of U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, service sector activity and the U.S. trade deficit.



Meanwhile, after passing a key procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump's massive tax-and-spending bill is now set for a final vote in the House before it can be signed off by the president.



The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill could add $3.3tn to federal deficits over the next 10 years and leave millions without health coverage.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News