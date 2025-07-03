Appointment Underscores CoStar Group's Commitment to European Growth and Leadership

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces and 3D digital twin technology, today announced the appointment of Alexa-Maria Rathbone Barker as Head of CoStar Europe. This leadership elevation comes as part of the company's strategic growth plan across Europe.

In her expanded role, Alexa will oversee CoStar's operations in the UK, reaffirming the company's position as the most trusted provider of real-time, verified commercial real estate (CRE) intelligence. Her responsibilities will include deepening CoStar's relationships with key players in the CRE space especially among agencies and helping clients grow through collaboration and partnerships.

Beyond her UK remit, Alexa will also lead CoStar's European expansion. With product launches planned in France, Spain, and Germany, her multilingual skills and pan-European expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and building CoStar's footprint in new markets.

Alexa joined CoStar Group as Head of European Sales, where over the past three years she led sales strategy and execution for the company's market-leading platforms across the UK and Europe. Prior to that, she spent a decade at Bloomberg, holding senior leadership positions focused on international growth and heading the European Analytics team.

Fluent in English, French, and Spanish, Alexa brings a rare combination of extensive product knowledge, insight, regional expertise, and cross-cultural fluency to her new position.

"Alexa's extensive experience, deep knowledge of the CRE landscape, and her clear understanding of our clients' evolving needs make her the ideal choice to lead CoStar's efforts across the UK and Europe," said Robin Rossmann, Managing Director, Europe at CoStar Group. "Her promotion is a testament to our ongoing commitment to cultivating talent and delivering world-class services to our clients."

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; and Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible, STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking, Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted over 130 million average monthly unique visitors in the first quarter of 2025, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

