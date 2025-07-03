

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Foods Co. is recalling around 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products citing potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves Oscar Mayer branded Turkey BACON ORIGINAL in vacuum-packed packages of 12-oz, 36-oz. and 48-oz sizes.



The 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL comes with universal product code or UPC of 071871548601, use by dates ranging 18 JUL 2025 to 02 AUG 2025, and lot code RS40.



The 36-oz. packages contain three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of the product with UPC 071871548748, use by dates ranging 23 JUL 2025 to 04 SEP 2025, and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42.



The recall also involves 48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages with UPC 071871548793 and use by dates ranging 18 JUL 2025 to 04 SEP 2025, and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42.



The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label.



The impacted turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025, and were shipped to retail locations across the United States, while some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.



The recall was initiated after the Newberry, South Carolina-based establishment's laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium, can cause listeriosis, a serious illness that mainly affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



Healthy people may have only mild symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea. However, in pregnant women, it can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those who are concerned about an illness are asked to contact a healthcare provider.



Over concern that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the agency has urged them to throw away or return the impacted products to the place of purchase.



In recent developments, the FSIS in mid-June had called back chicken Fettuccine Alfredo products sold through Kroger and Walmart retail stores after a Listeria outbreak strain caused three deaths and one fetal loss, and sickened many people in 13 states as of June 17.



Last week, Oregon-based Face Rock Creamery called back two lots of Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds citing risk of Listeria contamination.



In Mid-June, Brooklyn-based Hofood99 Inc. recalled 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom and Bornstein Seafoods Inc. recalled 44,550 Lbs. of Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat for the same concern.



