

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Illegal border crossings into the United States fell to an all-time low in June, according to the White House.



Border Patrol encountered just 6,070 illegal immigrants at the southern border in June, which is 15 percent lower than the previous record set in March.



The White House attributed this progress to the effectiveness of the Trump Administration's border enforcement policies and aggressive deportation measures.



It's a stark contrast to the Biden Administration, when approximately 10,000 unvetted migrants were illegally crossing the southern border every day at the peak of the invasion - most of whom were released into the country with little or no oversight.



The Department of Homeland Security said that in June, Customs and Border Protection had the lowest number of nationwide encounters in its history at 25,243. This is 89 percent lower than the monthly average for years 2021-2024.



Nationwide U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions were at 8,039, breaking the previous record from March. This is a dramatic decrease from last June.



Along the Southwest Border, Border Patrol apprehensions dropped to 6,070, a 15 percent decline from March.



'The numbers don't lie-under President Trump's leadership, DHS and CBP have shattered records and delivered the most secure border in American history. The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to law breakers,' said Secretary Kristi Noem.



Separately, the Pentagon said in a press release that strong partnership and coordinated efforts between the Department of Defense and Customs and Border Protection yielded exceptional results between June 28 and June 30, with zero 'gotaways' across the entire southern border during that time-frame.



Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced during a press conference that the U.S. has made 'incredible progress,' and it will continue to work toward achieving 100 percent operational control of the border.



The Joint Task Force Southern Border, established in March, has conducted more than 3,500 patrols, including some that were jointly carried out with CBP and the Mexican military, he told reporters.



Parnell said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently directed the secretaries of the Navy and Air Force to establish a pair of national defense areas along the southern border.



The Air Force will be responsible for the South Texas NDA, which will encompass federal property on and along 250 miles of the Rio Grande.



The Navy will control the Yuma NDA, which encompasses approximately 140 miles of federal property along the U.S.-Mexico border near the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range in Arizona.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News