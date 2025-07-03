

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks have turned a bit weak after a fairly steady start, and are down marginally nearly an hour past noon on Thursday, as investors continue to track the progress in trade talks, in addition to digesting the latest batch of economic data from the region.



The sentiment is lifted a bit on news about the Trump administration lifting some restrictions on exports of chip design software to China.



The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 7,766.92 earlier in the session, was down 6.79 points or 0.09% at 7,731.63 a little while ago.



Teleperformance, up 2.2%, is the top gainer in the CAC 40 index. Accor and AXA are gaining 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



Thales, Stellantis, Carrefour, STMicroElectronics, Eurofins Scientific and Edenred are up 0.5 to 1%.



Engie is declining 1.6% and Credit Agricole is down 1.2%. Dassault Systemes and Publicis Group are down 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Essilor, Orange, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Bouygues, Sanofi and Kering are moderately lower.



In economic news, final data from S&P Global showed that the HCOB France Composite PMI came in at 49.2 in June, broadly unchanged from 49.3 in May, and revised higher from a flash estimate of 48.5.



The Manufacturing PMI score came in at 48.1 for June, down from 49.8 in May, while the Services PMI reading for June came in at 49.6, up from May's 48.9.



The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 50.6 in June 2025, up from both May's reading and the preliminary estimate of 50.2. The HCOB Eurozone Services PMI rose to 50.5 in June from 49.7 in the previous month, revised higher from the flash estimate of 50.



Later in the day, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the minutes of the Governing Council meeting held on June 4 and 5. At the meeting, the bank had reduced its interest rates by 25 basis points.



