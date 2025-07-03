

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer prices decreased for the second straight month in June, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.2 percent fall in May, which was the first decline since April 2021.



Transport charges dropped notably by 4.3 percent from last year, and utility costs also logged a further decline of 2.2 percent. Costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.9 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in June.



