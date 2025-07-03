

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has suspended military assistance provided to Ukraine pending 'capability review' to analyze where the U.S. military aid goes, and to ensure national interests are served first.



'Now, some assistance provided to Ukraine - as well as assistance to other nations - is on pause as the Defense Department reviews its own capabilities to ensure when it opts to provide aid to other nations, it never shortchanges itself in the process', said Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell during a briefing at the Pentagon.



'This capability review ... is being conducted to ensure U.S. military aid aligns with our defense priorities,' he said. 'We see this as a common-sense, pragmatic step towards having a framework to evaluate what munitions are sent and where.'



Parnell said the evaluation will better help the president and defense secretary make decisions about how and when military aid is provided.



'What we've done here at the Department of Defense is create a framework to analyze what munitions we're sending [and] where,' Parnell told reporters. 'Ultimately, our job here at the Department of Defense is to pursue the president's 'America First' agenda and make sure that we achieve peace through strength throughout the world.'



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with nearly $66 billion in security assistance. Much of that assistance involved American military hardware and munitions pulled from U.S. inventory as part of presidential drawdown authority.



