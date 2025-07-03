

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of May amid a steep drop by the value of exports.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit climbed to $71.5 billion in May from a revised $60.3 billion in April.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to increase to $71.0 billion from the $61.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of exports tumbled by 4.0 percent to $279.0 billion, while the value of imports edged down by 0.1 percent to $350.5 billion.



