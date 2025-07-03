

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has launched a major new initiative urging countries to raise real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50 percent by 2035 through health taxes in a move designed to curb chronic diseases and generate critical public revenue.



The '3 by 35' Initiative comes at a time health systems are under enormous strain from rising noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), shrinking development aid and growing public debt.



The consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks are fueling the NCD epidemic. NCDs, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, account for more than 75 percent of all deaths worldwide. A recent report shows that a one-time 50 percent price increase on these products could prevent 50 million premature deaths over the next 50 years.



'Health taxes are one of the most efficient tools we have,' said Dr Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control, WHO. 'They cut the consumption of harmful products and create revenue governments can reinvest in health care, education, and social protection. It's time to act.'



The Initiative aims to raise $1 trillion over the next 10 years. Between 2012 and 2022, nearly 140 countries increased tobacco taxes, which resulted in an increase of real prices by more than 50 percent on average, showing that large-scale change is possible.



